MADRID Feb 2 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy strongly denied on Saturday allegations in the media that
he and other leaders of his centre-right People's Party had for
years received payments out of a secret slush fund.
"I need only two words: it's false," Rajoy said in a
televised address to party leaders who gathered on Saturday for
an extraordinary meeting to discuss the allegations.
Rajoy said that he would publish on the party's website all
of his tax declarations to clear up the scandal, after newspaper
El Pais published what it said were ledgers maintained by party
treasurers to register cash contributions from business leaders
that were then distributed to party leaders.