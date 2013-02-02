* PM says he will publish his tax declarations
* Most Spaniards see political class as corrupt
* If courts launch a probe, it could take years to conclude
By Sarah White and Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, Feb 2 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Saturday denied wrongdoing in a growing corruption
scandal that threatens his credibility just as he makes headway
against economic crisis.
The ruling People's Party (PP) has been buffeted all week by
media reports alleging its former treasurers operated a slush
fund with donations from construction industry executives that
were then doled out to Rajoy and other party leaders.
"I need only two words: it's false," Rajoy said in a
televised address after an extraordinary meeting of party
leaders to discuss the allegations.
Rajoy, who has had a reputation for being boring but clean,
welcomed an investigation into the affair and said he would
publish his tax declarations on the internet.
Last week El Pais published extracts from what it said were
secret ledgers by PP treasurers over 20 years.
"It is not true that we received cash that we hid from tax
officials," Rajoy said. He did not take media questions.
The PP on Saturday also released findings from an internal
probe into party accounts back to 1995, concluding payments to
members and income from donations were correctly declared and
legal. An external investigation would begin in weeks, the
report said, and three auditing firms would pitch for the job.
Dozens of police in riot gear guarded PP headquarters in
central Madrid on Saturday. A small gathering of demonstrators
shouted "resign" outside the building after several hundred
people protested there on Thursday and Friday nights.
The scandal has hit Rajoy, 57, just as he had appeared to
make some headway in the country's financial crisis. Last year
doubts over Spain's solvency forced state borrowing costs
dangerously high and Rajoy looked to be on the brink of seeking
an international bailout as Greece, Portugal and Ireland have.
But market attacks have abated since the European Central
Bank pledged it would back Spain.
Rajoy has asked Spaniards for sacrifices and cut spending.
His popularity has sunk during 13 months in office as austerity
measures aggravate a deep recession and 26 percent unemployment.
The small United Left party urged him to resign and call
early elections over the scandal. But the PP has an absolute
parliamentary majority and has shown no sign of any split that
might allow opponents to carry a vote of no confidence.
The main opposition Socialists demanded explanations but not
his resignation. Polls show they would not win an election now.
CORRUPTION "PERVASIVE"
Bankers called for a rapid response to the scandal. Spain
has taken 40 billion euros in European rescue money to clean up
its financial sector.
Francisco Gonzalez, chairman of the country's second-biggest
lender BBVA, defended Rajoy at a news conference on
Friday, saying he knew him well and that he was honest.
"There are clearly many bad practices in many parts of our
country and these practices need to be eradicated," he said.
"This is an opportunity for Spain to come out much cleaner."
The anti-corruption prosecutor's office said on Friday it
was investigating the alleged payments to PP members. Newspaper
El Pais says it has photocopies of ledgers showing annual
payments to Rajoy of 25,200 euros ($34,200) over 11 years.
If he reported the income to tax authorities and they appear
in public PP accounts, the payments may not be illegal.
If the prosecutor finds evidence of a crime, he will report
to the High Court, which will then decide whether it opens a
judicial investigation, the first step to any criminal trial.
A judicial probe could take many years to conclude.
In the meantime, Rajoy may struggle to turn around public
opinion. A poll before the scandal broke found 96 percent of
Spanish adults see corruption as pervasive in politics. Tax
evasion and unemployment benefits fraud are rife.
Education and healthcare cuts have soured the public mood.
Protesters march in Madrid and other cities almost every day.
Around 10,000 people, many pensioners, protested across
Spain on Saturday over how their savings, invested in complex
securities, will be wiped out in a bank bailout.
Spain's rescue of its lenders is a common complaint, as the
government goes further into debt to help banks that lent
recklessly to builders during a property bubble.
A prolonged economic boom, which went into reverse in 2008,
was fed by construction. Courts have probed cases of builders
accused of paying politicians in exchange for public works
contracts or for re-zoning rural land to allow development.
THE BARCENAS PAPERS
Former PP treasurer Luis Barcenas has been under
investigation since 2009 for alleged involvement in a kickbacks
scheme known as the Gurtel Case. A number of PP mayors and city
councillors have had to resign in the Gurtel probe, but the case
has bounced from one judge to another and never gone to trial.
The affair returned to the public eye in January when court
officials said they had discovered Barcenas had a Swiss bank
account that once held as much as 22 million euros.
Barcenas's lawyer said the money came from legitimate
businesses and has now been reported to tax authorities.
"The People's Party does not have and never had accounts in
a foreign country and has never issued orders to open accounts
in a foreign country. We have nothing to do with it," Rajoy said
on Saturday.
El Pais said last week it had 20 photocopied pages of
Barcenas' secret ledger, allegedly showing almost 20 years of
cash donations from executives and a stream of payments. The
ledger also allegedly detailed expenses such as suits for Rajoy.
Barcenas denied any wrongdoing and called the reports "false".