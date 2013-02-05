MADRID Feb 5 The tortuous procedures of the
Spanish court system and a weak political opposition mean
corruption allegations are unlikely to force Prime Minister
Mariano Rajoy from office.
Uproar in the media and some street protests have helped
raise doubts among investors on the government's future, pushing
its borrowing costs back up at a time when its priority has been
to save money and pay off debts to stave off insolvency.
But while renewed economic difficulties may add to Rajoy's
problems, a reluctance in opponents to probe funding practices
common to all parties, doubt that payments however dubious were
formally illegal, and the chronic backlog in Spain's courts, all
mean the prime minister has little to fear from the prosecutors.
Rajoy, 57, has flatly denied doing anything wrong.
And a member of parliament for his Popular Party summed up a
sanguine mood in the PP, voicing confidence delays would stifle
the problem: "Beyond all the political noise, I don't think this
will cause instability for the government or the party," he
said. "It's an issue that won't have any quick conclusion."
Investment analyst Alastair Newton at Nomura in London also
saw little urgent threat to government stability. "Furthermore,"
he wrote in a research note on Tuesday, "If Spanish prosecutors
were to decide that there is a case to answer, it is likely to
take some years to prove, or otherwise, any wrongdoing."
Fernando Jimenez a political scientist and corruption expert
at the University of Murcia, noted dozens of corruption cases
involving all major parties had been dragging through the courts
for years: "Everyone knows there are very few convictions in
corruption cases, so you get this sense of impunity," he said.
Last month, a 14-year investigation into whether a Catalan
party siphoned off EU funds ended in a plea bargain and a fine.
Though official statistics are not available on how many
corruption cases are open or the conviction rates, severe delays
are a source of frustration for Jesus Lizcano of global
anti-graft campaign group Transparency International: "The
courts ... are overwhelmed with cases and don't have the
resources they need," he said. "Slow justice is less justice."
PRIME MINISTER'S DENIAL
Rajoy, who has seen austerity policies drive his approval
rating down to just 19 percent after 13 months in office, gave
an initial response to last week's media allegations by flatly
denying any wrongdoing. He also welcomed an investigation of the
finances of his conservative People's Party and promised to post
his own tax returns on a government website.
Spanish media accuse the party of running a slush fund to
channel millions of euros in cash from construction firms to its
leaders during the building boom that preceded the crash which
plunged Spain into a debt crisis and recession five years ago.
Among key issues is whether alleged payments, supposedly
recorded in handwritten accounts whose authenticity the party
disputes, were illegal, if party officials paid tax on them.
And while critics wonder whether businesses won favours in
return, a public perception that all parties did the same - and
notably the Socialists who were in government during much of the
building boom - may limit the specific damage to the PP.
Experts on corruption say dozens of cases are under way
against figures from major parties - the PP, Socialists and the
Convergence and Union (CiU) political alliance in Catalonia.
Some are interlinked. All have taken time.
The celebrated Gurtel case, involving alleged kickbacks from
companies to PP mayors, has bounced for four years from court to
court without a trial. Among its key figures is Luis Barcenas, a
former PP treasurer whose purported secret ledgers were last
week the basis of new allegations of payments to Rajoy. Barcenas
called the documents published by El Pais newspaper fakes.
PROCEDURAL COMPLEXITY
Complexity of procedure is blamed by some for delay; a probe
into alleged graft involving Carlos Fabra, a senior PP figure in
Valencia, has passed through nine judges in eight years.
Like many European countries, Spain's law is based on the
French civil code developed under Napoleon in which examining
magistrates conduct inquiries into whether to bring charges. But
these officials often move on. Successors need time to digest a
mass of written case notes. And that process can repeat itself.
A further twist is that different courts handle cases
against serving state officials and politicians who are not in
office, meaning elections can force a change of magistrate.
Unsurprisingly, a poll last week by Metroscopia found that
96 percent of Spaniards believe corruption goes unpunished.
In a survey by Transparency International, Spaniards rated
political parties as their nation's most corrupt institutions,
grading them 4.4 on a scale where 5.0 was utterly rotten. The
same survey showed three in four thought anti-graft efforts
ineffective and a similar number felt corruption was increasing.
Payments by building firms to officials in return for state
contracts and construction permits were seen as widespread in
the boom years, and certainly not confined to one party.
"All the other parties did the same thing," said Jose
Ignacio Torreblanca, head of the Madrid office of the European
Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). "No one can cast the first
stone, because they all financed themselves like this."
Although the Socialist opposition has called for Rajoy to
step down, they have not gone so far as to call for an early
election. A vote right now would be damaging for both main
parties, with polls crediting neither with more than 25 percent.
Small groups of protesters have demonstrated at the PP's
offices, calling for Rajoy to resign. And the premium Spain pays
on government bonds over German benchmarks in the euro zone rose
to its highest level this year on Monday.
But with nearly three years until an election must be held,
Rajoy still commands an absolute PP majority in parliament,
blocking any threat of a confidence motion. And there are no
signs of internal party revolt against the prime minister.
Although the state prosecutor has begun an investigation of
PP accounts, party officials appear to believe the evidence so
far, in the shape of purported handwritten ledgers, is weak.
Torreblanca at ECFR said party leaders took the view that,
even if there were a trial within the time limit, the evidence
would not stand up. "The PP has looked at the documents," he
said, "And come to a legal analysis that they are safe - the
notes won't survive a trial and the statute of limitations."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)