MADRID May 31 A judge said on Friday he would
ask Swiss authorities to freeze at least nine bank accounts
linked to a former treasurer of Spain's ruling People's Party
who is charged with bribery, tax evasion and other crimes.
Examining Magistrate Pablo Ruz, of Spain's High Court, also
expanded his investigation of alleged corruption in the People's
Party, ordering the party to turn over information on expense
accounts for top party officials and on the dates that business
leaders visited party headquarters.
Ruz is investigating a major corruption scandal that has
damaged the credibility of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as
Spaniards struggle with a deep recession and 27 percent
unemployment.
At the heart of the scandal is former PP treasurer Luis
Barcenas, who is accused of running a slush fund out of party
headquarters and of being involved in a kickbacks scheme with
companies that organized events for the party.
In January, El Pais newspaper published what it said were
copies of secret ledgers that Barcenas maintained for years,
allegedly showing cash donations from construction magnates
which were redistributed to party leaders.
Barcenas, who stepped down as treasurer in 2009, held up to
38 million euros ($50 million) in Swiss bank accounts, according
to court documents.
Barcenas has denied any wrongdoing.
Rajoy and other PP leaders have also repeatedly denied any
improper accounting at the party.
While polls show Spaniards are increasingly concerned about
corruption and disillusioned with politicians, Rajoy is expected
to ride out the scandal unless more damaging details emerge. The
PP has an absolute majority in Parliament and elections are not
due until 2015.
On Friday Ruz said in a judicial writ that he would ask
Switzerland to freeze Barcenas-linked accounts in Lombard Odier,
BSI and LGT banks. He also asked for accounts held by a Barcenas
front man and different front companies to be frozen.
Earlier this week Ruz questioned eight current and former
executives from construction firms who all appeared as party
donors in the so-called Barcenas papers - as the once-secret
ledgers are known - to answer questions behind closed doors.
On Friday he ordered the party to turn over records of every
visit to party headquarters of those business leaders, who
include Juan Villar Mir, president of Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL)
, Luis del Rivero, former president of Sacyr
Vallehermoso and Jose Maria Mayor Oreja, ex-president
of FCC Construction, a subsidiary of FCC.
Anonymous donations to political parties, below a certain
value, were not illegal in the period the judge is looking into.
However, donations from companies that had public contracts
- as most of the construction firms did - could be illegal.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Andrew Roche)