* No bail for central figure in major corruption case
* Judge says he failed to explain origin of 48 mln euros
* Barcenas denies charges against him
* His lawyer says will file appeal to get him out of jail
By Teresa Larraz Mora
MADRID, June 27 A former treasurer for Spain's
ruling People's Party was sent to jail without bail on Thursday
as the High Court continues a pre-trial investigation into
corruption charges against him.
Judge Pablo Ruz said that Luis Barcenas - who worked for the
People's Party for almost three decades, mostly in the
accounting department - had failed to explain the origin of up
to 48 million euros held in Swiss bank accounts.
Ruz said Barcenas was a flight risk and could also pressure
witnesses or destroy evidence.
Barcenas is the central figure in two major corruption
scandals that have damaged the credibility of the ruling party
and angered Spaniards who are struggling with a deep recession
and high unemployment.
The 55-year-old has repeatedly said he is innocent of the
charges against him and that his money came from legitimate
business activities.
His lawyer Alfonso Trallero said he would file an appeal to
try to get his client out of jail, El Pais newspaper reported.
Barcenas is charged with money laundering, bribery, tax
fraud and other crimes in Ruz's investigation of a group of
businessmen who put on campaign rallies and other events for the
People's Party in exchange for kickbacks.
Ruz wrote in his 24-page order that he had unearthed up to
48 million euros in bank accounts linked to Barcenas in
Switzerland and other countries.
The judge also said in the order that Barcenas had falsified
documents and invented art deals to try to hide the source of
the money.
Barcenas appeared before Ruz on Thursday in a closed-door
hearing to answer questions regarding new accounts that were
discovered in Switzerland and about the art deals.
GUARANTEES
Barcenas' explanations have been "partial, inconsistent and
manifestly insufficient regarding the activities and movement of
assets in his Swiss accounts, which he himself has been involved
with", the judge wrote in his order.
Barcenas has been under investigation off and on for more
than four years over the kickbacks inquiry, which Ruz said was
approaching the trial phase. As an examining magistrate, Ruz
both investigates the charges and presides at trial.
Several of the charges against Barcenas carry potential
prison terms of six years each, and large fines. The
anti-corruption prosecutor has asked the judge to order Barcenas
to put up 28 million euros in guarantees to cover potential
fines should he be convicted.
In a separate case Barcenas is also under investigation for
allegedly running a People's Party slush fund that took
donations from construction magnates and redistributed them in
cash payments to party leaders.
In January, El Pais published excerpts of two decades of
handwritten accounts - now known as the 'Barcenas Papers' -
allegedly recording movements of cash in and out of the secret
fund.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, former Prime Minister Jose
Maria Aznar and other top People's Party officials whose names
appear in the Barcenas Papers have repeatedly denied receiving
illegal payments.
Some party leaders have said the party paid them fixed
expenses that were legal and reported on their tax declarations.
"As always the People's Party manifests its respect for
judicial decisions in all proceedings," the party said in a
one-line statement on Thursday.
Barcenas left the party in 2009, when he was first put under
criminal investigation, but continued to receive severance pay
on an instalment plan until early this year.
