MADRID, July 7 Spain's ruling People's Party
funded itself illegally through kickbacks for at least 20 years,
former treasurer Luis Barcenas told El Mundo newspaper in an
interview published on Sunday.
Barcenas, in jail without bail as the High Court continues a
pre-trial investigation into profiteering charges against him,
is the central figure in two major graft cases which have
damaged the credibility of the PP.
Corruption scandals have crushed faith in Spain's two major
parties and angered Spaniards suffering a long-running recession
marked by high unemployment, spending cuts and tax hikes.
Barcenas said in the interview with the El Mundo editor
Pedro Ramirez, conducted days before he consigned to a Madrid
prison because of flight risk, that the PP received kickbacks
from construction magnates in return for contracts in regions
governed by the party.
El Mundo journalist Eduardo Inda declined to say why the
paper had delayed publishing the story in an interview with La
Sexta television late on Saturday.
Barcena's lawyer, Alfonso Trallero, was not available for
comment on Sunday. A spokeswoman for the PP declined to comment
on the interview.
Barcenas is charged with money laundering, bribery, tax
fraud and other crimes in an investigation into a group of
businessmen suspected of putting on campaign rallies for the PP
in exchange for kickbacks.
In a separate case, he is under investigation for allegedly
running a PP slush fund that took donations from companies and
distributed them to party leaders in cash.
In January, El Pais published excerpts of two decades of
handwritten accounts allegedly recording movements of cash in
and out of the secret fund.
In Sunday's El Mundo interview, Barcenas said the papers
were genuine and were a fraction of the documents he had
detailing the illegal financing of the party.
Barcenas, who until now had said the documents were not in
his handwriting, said he had lied about this as an act of
loyalty towards Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, El Mundo reported.
Prime Minister Rajoy, former Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar
and other top PP officials whose names appear in the documents
have repeatedly denied receiving illegal payments.
Investigating judge Pablo Ruz said when he sent Barcenas to
jail last month that the former treasurer, who worked for the PP
for nearly three decades, had failed to explain the origin of up
to 48 million euros ($61.6 million) held in Swiss bank accounts.
Barcenas said in the El Mundo interview the money in these
accounts was completely legitimate and had nothing to do with
the PP but was the result of investments in the stock market and
other business interests.
Support for the PP has crumbled to 23 percent from 45
percent at the time of the Nov. 2011 general elections, a poll
published on Sunday in El Pais newspaper showed.
The Socialist PSOE party has failed to capitalise on the
PP's falling popularity, with just 21.6 percent of those
surveyed saying they would vote for the opposition party.
($1 = 0.7792 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; editing by Ralph Boulton)