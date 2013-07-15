By Fiona Ortiz
| MADRID, July 15
MADRID, July 15 Pressure mounted on Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday as a once-trusted aide
gave more testimony before a judge looking into allegations of
illegal financing in the ruling party.
Opposition leaders called on Rajoy to step down and a source
within his own centre-right People's Party told Reuters
discontent was growing with his leadership.
Rajoy, who is fighting an economic recession and trying to
plug a hole in the budget, has so far limited the impact of the
scandal over allegedly illegal donations by construction
magnates that were supposedly distributed as cash payments to
party leaders in return for juicy contracts.
At the heart of the scandal is former party treasurer Luis
Barcenas, 55, who was jailed in June and charged with bribery,
money laundering, tax fraud and other crimes.
A High Court judge questioned Barcenas behind closed doors
for more than three hours on Monday after he was transported
from jail in a white van.
A lawyer involved with the case told Reuters that the former
PP treasurer was expected to turn over documents showing how he
ran a secret slush fund at the party for many years.