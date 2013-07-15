* Opposition wants Rajoy to step down over illicit party
funding
* Pressure grows within ruling party for change of leader
* Rajoy says he will not quit
By Emma Pinedo and Andrés González
MADRID, July 15 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy on Monday rejected calls to resign over a ruling party
financing scandal and said he would not allow the matter to hold
back his reform plans.
The political pressure mounted on Rajoy as the former
treasurer of his centre-right People's Party gave new testimony
before a judge looking into the affair, saying he had made
90,000 euros in cash payments to Rajoy and party
secretary-general Maria Dolores Cospedal in 2009 and 2010.
Rajoy had so far managed to limit the impact of the scandal,
which involves alleged illegal donations by construction
magnates that were supposedly distributed as cash payments to
party leaders in return for juicy contracts.
"I will defend political stability and I will fulfil the
mandate given to me by Spanish voters," he told a news
conference.
Rajoy, whose party has comfortable control of parliament,
said the scandal would not derail his political reform
programme, aimed at combating a deep recession and a huge hole
in the budget.
Spain's fiscal woes last year threatened to push it into
seeking a bailout and for months the future of the common
currency looked at risk as the euro zone's fourth biggest
economy teetered.
Rajoy resisted pressure to solicit aid and is now hopeful of
an economic turnaround, but his public image has been damaged by
the Barcenas scandal.
The opposition on Monday demanded that he quit on Monday,
and some members of his own party also said it was time for him
to step aside.
"The PP may have an absolute majority but it has lost moral
authority," said the opposition Socialists' deputy secretary
general, Elena Valenciano. "We are going to work with all the
parties to make the prime minister step down."
EX-TREASURER QUESTIONED
At the heart of the scandal is former party treasurer Luis
Barcenas, 55, who was arrested in June and charged with bribery,
money laundering, tax fraud and other crimes.
High Court Judge Pablo Ruz questioned Barcenas behind closed
doors for almost five hours on Monday after he was transported
from jail in a white and black van.
Barcenas, once a trusted aide, turned over documents showing
how he ran a secret slush fund at the party for many years, and
provided details of years of cash payouts to party leaders,
according to a source with access to the court proceedings.
Over his more than 20 years handling PP finances, Barcenas
accumulated as much as 48 million euros in Swiss bank accounts
that prosecutors say he has failed to adequately explain.
Rajoy is not charged with any crime and has repeatedly
denied that he or other party leaders received illegal payments.
PP Secretary-General Cospedal held a news conference on Monday
evening where she also denied any wrongdoing.
"I don't have anything to hide and I am not going to let a
suspected criminal slander or tarnish me so he can get out of
what he supposedly did unscathed," she told reporters.
However, text messages between Rajoy and the man he made
treasurer in 2008 published in the newspaper El Mundo over the
weekend showed the two were personally in touch as recently as
March and that Rajoy had tried to limit the damage from the
affair.
Rajoy acknowledged the text messages were genuine and said
they showed that he had not caved in to blackmail from Barcenas.
Inside the PP, politicians are increasingly convinced that
Rajoy has lost credibility with voters tired of high
unemployment. Support for the party has dropped to 25 percent
from 44 percent in the 2011 election, according to a poll by
Metroscopia.
The Spanish prime minister is known for a cautious political
style in which he wears out opponents with a waiting game. But
the strategy is wearing thin.
"Almost everyone in the party is convinced that the
situation is beyond repair. The best option for Rajoy is to
organise a process of handing over leadership to someone else in
the party," said a PP parliamentarian who asked not to be named.
NEW GENERATION NEEDED?
Another party insider, who also asked not to be named, said
Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria was one person
who could succeed Rajoy because she is seen as part of a newer
generation of leaders not touched by the Barcenas scandal.
Under Spain's constitution, parliament can choose a new
prime minister without calling an election. If the PP bench do
not split over the scandal, they have enough seats to make sure
the new leader comes from their party.
The Socialists, who have around 22 percent support in
surveys, down from 31 percent in the 2011 election, have little
to gain by forcing a dissolution of parliament and an early
election.
"The Socialists don't have the seats to call for a vote of
no confidence," Carlos Floriano, deputy secretary of the PP,
told reporters.
Rajoy does, however, face unusually combative media. Past
Spanish leaders could count on support from one of the main
newspapers, the left-leaning El Pais or the right-leaning El
Mundo. But both papers have reported the Barcenas scandal
aggressively, and El Mundo's editorial stance has become
increasingly anti-Rajoy.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Monday the affair
was not hurting Spain's reputation with foreign investors and
that he was more concerned about public opinion at home.
But an International Monetary Fund report on Spain's banking
sector, bailed out last year with 41 billion euros ($53.5
billion) of European aid, brought an unwelcome reminder of the
challenges facing the government.
The fund said on Monday the banks' solvency rates had
improved but economic problems meant Spain's credit crunch was
worsening. It said the government might be forced to rethink its
plans for restructuring the sector, saddled with billions of
euros in soured loans following a 2008 property market crash.
The premium that investors demand to buy Spanish bonds
rather than safer German bonds has risen in recent days on fears
that political instability in Portugal could exacerbate the euro
zone crisis again, and on credit rating cuts for Italy and
France. But on Monday the premium narrowed slightly, to 312
basis points.
"For the moment, the market is taking the view that the
Barcenas case does not imply an immediate exit for Rajoy," said
Javier Galan, a fund manager at Renta 4 in Madrid.