MADRID Jan 16 Spain's anti-corruption
prosecutor has called for a 42-and-a-half years prison sentence
for the ruling party's former treasurer, Luis Barcenas, for
crimes ranging from fraud to money laundering, a court source
said on Friday.
Barcenas, who has been in custody since June 2013, has
already admitted to channelling millions of euros of cash
donations from construction magnates into the pockets of
People's Party (PP) leaders.
The prosecutor has called on Spain's High Court to charge
Barcenas with six crimes including tax fraud, bribery, money
laundering, falsification of documents, embezzlement and
attempted procedural fraud.
Barcenas has denied building personal wealth from the fund
he oversaw, saying that 48 million euros held in Swiss bank
accounts came from art dealing and shrewd investments.
The prosecutor has also called for jail terms of 3 years and
8 years for Alvaro Lapuerta and Angel Sanchis, two other former
treasurers of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's PP.
The case has been a source of deep embarrassment to Rajoy,
whose popularity has dropped since the corruption scandal broke
in 2012.
Rajoy and other party leaders have denied wrongdoing and so
far, have not become direct targets of the Examining
Magistrate's investigation.
