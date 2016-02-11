MADRID Feb 11 A Spanish judge ordered police
searches on Thursday of the offices and homes of the former head
of the Madrid branch of the centre-right Popular Party (PP) and
a corporate executive as part of an anti-corruption operation, a
High Court spokeswoman said.
Police searched the properties of Beltran Gutierrez, the
former PP official, and Javier Lopez, a board member of the
building company OHL, as part of an investigation into
bribery and money laundering, the spokeswoman said.
The searches are the latest embarrassment for acting Prime
Minister Mariano Rajoy, after a series of arrests of people
linked to the PP last month in the Mediterranean region of
Valencia in a separate anti-corruption operation.
Public outrage over corruption has taken its toll on
politicians on the traditional left and right. Both lost votes
in an indecisive Dec. 20 election to new parties that had
campaigned against perceived deep-rooted graft.
Rajoy and other party leaders have been embroiled for weeks
in fruitless negotiation to form a coalition government. If
parties don't succeed in forming a government, fresh elections
may be called.
The PP could not be reached for comment. OHL confirmed the
police search of Lopez's office and said the search had been
related to the executive, not to the company.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Additional reporting by Rodrigo de
Miguel and Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Larry King)