MADRID Feb 14 The head of the Madrid branch of
Spain's ruling People's Party said on Sunday she had resigned
after police investigated members of her office for alleged
illegal financing, the latest in a string of graft scandals
involving PP.
Esperanza Aguirre, a party veteran of over thirty years,
said she was not linked personally to the bribery and money
laundering case, but she assumed responsibility. She said acting
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy understood her decision.
Her resignation comes at a delicate time for Rajoy, who has
spent almost two months in fruitless negotiations with other
parties to form a coalition government. If no government is
formed, new elections may be called.
Rajoy lost his parliamentary majority in an indecisive
December election, after newcomer parties campaigned against
perceived deep-rooted corruption. Hundreds of politicians across
Spain are currently under investigation.
"Corruption is completely killing the party," Aguirre told a
news conference at the headquarters. "The gravity of these
reports, even though they are not yet validated, leads me to
present my resignation."
A Spanish judge had ordered police searches on Thursday of
the offices and homes of the former head of the PP's Madrid
headquarters and of a corporate executive of Spanish builders
OHL.
Last month in a separate anti-corruption investigation,
police arrested 24 people, most linked to the PP, in the region
of Valencia over the alleged payment of illegal commissions in
exchange for public contracts.
