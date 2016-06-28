MADRID, June 28 Spanish investigators arrested
14 people in raids over suspected fraud relating to construction
work linked to a high-speed rail connection between Madrid and
Barcelona, the anti-corruption prosecutor's office said on
Tuesday.
The head of state-run high speed rail administration company
ADIF Alta Velocidad filed a complaint listing three building
sites around the Barcelona station La Sagrera alleging that
overcharging worth 82 million euros ($91 million) had taken
place, the office said in a statement.
The 621-kilometre high speed train line cost around 9
billion euros.
Prosecutors said they believed officials and employees of
private contractors were involved in the suspected fraud.
A total of 15 premises comprising business locations and
homes were searched in Tuesday's raids, the statement added.
It did not name any of the companies involved.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
