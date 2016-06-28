Ford to invest $350 mln in Livonia transmission plant in Michigan
May 19 Ford Motor Co said it would invest $350 million to upgrade its Livonia transmission plant in Michigan as the company expands its lineup of fuel-efficient powertrains.
MADRID, June 28 Spanish investigators arrested 13 people over suspected fraud related to work on a high-speed rail connection between Madrid and Barcelona, a court said on Tuesday.
The court, from the northeastern region of Catalonia, said in a statement it was investigating allegations of embezzlement.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint related to three building sites around La Sagrera, a Barcelona station, according to the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. Overcharging worth 82 million euros ($91 million) may have taken place, the prosecutors said.
The complaint was filed by the head of ADIF, the state-run high-speed rail administration company, the prosecutors said.
The prosecutors had earlier put the number of arrests at 14.
The 621-kilometre high speed train line cost around 9 billion euros.
Prosecutors said they believed officials and employees of private contractors were involved in the suspected fraud.
A total of 15 business locations and homes were searched in raids on Tuesday. Neither the court or the anti-corruption office named any of the companies involved.
WASHINGTON, May 19 President Donald Trump plans to propose $200 billion in infrastructure spending over 10 years, an amount the administration hopes will encourage another $800 billion in infrastructure investment by the private sector, a White House official said on Friday.