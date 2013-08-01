MADRID Aug 1 A corruption scandal which has undermined the authority of Spain's ruling People's Party (PP) has hit the country's image abroad, the Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during an appearance in Parliament on Thursday.

Rajoy was testifying about his involvement in the scandal which centres around allegations that his party collected millions of euros in cash donations which were then distributed to senior PP figures, including himself.

The prime minister also said jobless figures, due to be reported on Friday by the Labour Ministry, will show a drop of 340,000 unemployed in the month of July.