MADRID Dec 1 A Spanish High Court judge has
asked investment bank Lazard to provide information
on a 6 million euro ($7.5 million) payment to ex-IMF boss
Rodrigo Rato when he was head of lender Bankia in
2011, a court order showed on Monday.
Rato, who worked for Lazard between stints as head of the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Bankia, has been accused
of improper management as part of a wider probe into misuse of
company credit cards at Bankia and its predecessor Caja Madrid.
Rato has denied any wrongdoing.
In his testimony for the credit card scandal, Rato said the
money from Lazard was the result of him cashing in on rights to
shares he had received from the investment bank in 2008.
Lazard did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
Lazard advised Bankia's initial public offering under Rato
in 2011, just a year before the Spanish bank needed a
22.5-billion-euro state rescue.
Rato, also a former deputy prime minister and economy
minister under the previous administration of the ruling
People's Party, lost his advisory job at Spain's largest bank
Santander last month when it disbanded its
international advisory board.
