MADRID Oct 6 A Spanish judge confiscated former
economy minister Rodrigo Rato's passport on Tuesday as a
precautionary measure, a Madrid court said, as it investigates
allegations of money laundering, tax fraud and corruption
against him.
Rato, also a former head of the International Monetary Fund
and the ex-chairman of bailed-out Spanish bank Bankia,
appeared in court for three hours on Tuesday to answer questions
from the judge, an examining magistrate.
Television images showed Rato hounded by photographers and
journalists as he walked from the courthouse to a waiting car.
Sixteen witnesses will answer questions as part of the probe on
Wednesday and Thursday, the court said.
Rato was a former star of the governing People's Party and
was favourite to become leader in the early 2000s, making the
judicial investigation of his affairs an embarrassment for the
centre-right party as it gears up for a national election.
He has become a focus of Spanish public anger over cases of
alleged high-level corruption in institutions played out against
a backdrop of brutal recession coupled with austerity cuts.
The Madrid court investigating how Rato handled his personal
wealth said last month it had frozen some of his assets after he
failed to deposit funds to cover possible liabilities.
In a separate case, Spain's High Court is investigating the
2011 flotation of Bankia, which took place under Rato's watch.
The lender had to be bailed out by the state less than a year
later.
Magistrates are also looking into alleged misuse of company
credit cards for personal expenses by top staff during Rato's
tenure at the bank.
Rato has denied wrongdoing in all the cases, none of which
have gone to trial.
He will be able to travel within the European Union using
his Spanish identity card but will also have to check in with
the court once a month, the Madrid court said.
