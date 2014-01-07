MADRID After a lengthy investigation a Spanish judge charged Princess Cristina - younger daughter of King Juan Carlos - with tax fraud and money laundering, possibly paving the way to an unprecedented trial of a member of the royal family, Spanish media reported on Tuesday.

Jose Castro, an examining magistrate in Palma de Mallorca said in a 200-page ruling there was evidence that Cristina, 48, had committed crimes and cited her to declare on March 8, said El Pais newspaper.

Cristina's husband, former Olympic handball player Inaki Urdangarin, has been charged with embezzlement and other crimes related to his non-profit Noos Foundation, which won public contracts to put on conferences on sports and business.

(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz)