GENEVA Feb 6 Switzerland is cooperating with a
Spanish request for details of bank accounts connected to
Spain's ruling Popular Party that is under investigation for
alleged corruption, the Swiss attorney-general said on
Wednesday.
Michael Lauber declined to name banks or individuals under
suspicion.
"I can say two things. We have good cooperation with the
authorities in Spain. Certainly, we have an interest in
receiving everything that is necessary to continue the
inquiries," Lauber told a news briefing in Geneva where he was
asked about the status of the inquiry.
Spanish media accuse the party of operating a secret account
to channel cash from construction firms to its leaders during
the building boom that preceded the crash which plunged Spain
into a debt crisis and recession five years ago.
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has denied any wrongdoing. He
also welcomed an investigation of the finances of his People's
Party and promised to post his own tax returns on a government
website.
"For everything that concerns how many accounts and what are
the names, our practice is that we never officially comment if
this person or that bank might be implicated in one of our
investigations," Lauber said.
"As soon as we confirm we maybe have something in that
direction, it could also endanger some of our investigations.
That is why we are very prudent," he added.