MADRID Jan 17 Spanish department store El Corte
Ingles, the country's biggest privately-held company, has
increased a recent bond issue to 600 million euros ($694
million) as it seeks to cut borrowings from banks.
The company, one of Europe's biggest retailers, said late on
Friday said it had sold another 100 million euros of the
seven-year bond through a private placement. The issue has a
3.875 percent coupon.
The retailer said it wanted to use the bond issue to reduce
its debt costs and prolong the maturity of its borrowing. Last
week, it had sold the first 500-million-euro chunk of the bond,
which was its first ever deal in the capital markets.
Like many Spanish retailers, El Corte Ingles was hit hard by
the country's prolonged economic downturn, but its profits rose
for the first time in six years in 2013, coinciding with the
start of Spain's economic recovery. It had to restructure its
debts and in late 2013 signed an 8-year, 4.9-billion-euro
syndicated loan.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
