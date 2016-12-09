MADRID Dec 9 Spanish police arrested 71 people
on Friday for allegedly selling counterfeit goods, in the
country's biggest crackdown to date against intellectual
property theft and money laundering, the Interior Ministry said.
Agents raided stores, ships and warehouses and seized more
than 8 million euros ($8.45 million) worth of fake goods,
including handbags, watches, sunglasses and jewellery, with some
stashed behind secret walls, the statement said.
Some of the goods were imported from China, Turkey and
Portugal. Others were manufactured in Spain, according to the
ministry.
The three-year operation also identified up to 9 million
euros of related money laundering. The investigation focused on
the towns of La Junquera and Le Perthus on the Spanish-French
border.
($1 = 0.9467 euros)
(Reporting by Amanda Calvo, editing by Sarah White, Larry King)