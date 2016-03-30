By Angus Berwick
| MADRID, March 30
Spain's High Court said on
Wednesday it will investigate Caja Madrid, now part of
state-owned lender Bankia, over allegations it
over-valued mortgages in the years before the country's housing
crisis.
The court will look at whether the saving bank
"systematically" inflated the value of mortgaged property
between 2002 and 2007 to issue bigger loans, creating a
high-risk portfolio that gave it one of the largest default
rates among Spanish lenders, the court's ruling said.
Allegations that Caja Madrid also gave 20-year mortgages to
foreigners with only temporary residency in Spain would also be
studied, it said.
In the written ruling, judge Jose de la Mata said the
investigation, which was triggered by a lawsuit by the bank's
shareholders, would focus on Caja Madrid's former chairman
Miguel Blesa, former financial director Ildefonso Sanchez, Ramon
Martinez, former head of risk management, and Ignacio de
Navasques, former head of Caja Madrid's valuation unit
Tasaciones Madrid.
Blesa's lawyer Carlos Aguilar said his client had not yet
decided on a response to the court's ruling. Reuters was not
able to reach Sanchez's lawyer Jesus Castrillo, and could not
immediately identify lawyers for Martinez and de Navasques or
contact the individuals themselves.
A court spokesman said those named in the ruling were not
charged with any crime and so did not need lawyers at this stage
of the legal process. The ruling said the court will decide
whether there is sufficient evidence to open a trial, without
specifying any dates.
Caja Madrid's losses after Spain's financial crisis broke in
2008 forced it to merge in 2011 with other troubled Spanish
savings banks. Together they formed Bankia, which last month
began settling another series of lawsuits triggered by its 2012
bailout just a year after its listing.
Bankia has set aside 1.84 billion euros ($2.1 billion) to
cover claims by minority investors whose investments were wiped
out in the state rescue. A Bankia spokesman said it would not be
impacted by the Caja Madrid case.
Blesa, Sanchez and Martinez are due to stand trial in a
separate Caja Madrid case, in which former executives and board
members, including ex-IMF chief Rodrigo Rato, are accused of
misusing credit cards for personal expenses. All have denied any
wrongdoing and a date has not yet been set for the trial.
($1 = 0.8827 euros)
(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Andrés González; Editing by
Alexander Smith)