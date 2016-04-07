MADRID, April 7 Sabadell will not now
face a hefty payment towards bail for eight former executives of
now defunct bank CAM after a judge reduced the amount to a
fraction of the 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) originally
ordered.
The court had said on Wednesday that the eight former
executives of savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo or
CAM would stand trial for allegedly concealing the bank's
deteriorating finances during Spain's banking crisis to keep
their bonuses safe. The trial does not yet have a start date.
The judge had said that Sabadell, Spain's fifth biggest
bank, would be partly responsible for covering the bail because
it had bought CAM in 2011 for a single euro after it was bailed
out with 5 billion euros of state funds.
But on Thursday, after a petition from Sabadell, Judge
Carmen Lamela said the previous bail had been set in error and
revised it to 25.6 million euros.
A Sabadell spokesman declined to comment.
Shares in Sabadell fell as much as 4.8 percent on Thursday
on concerns about the impact of the bail payment on the bank.
They later recovered some lost ground and were down 2.8 percent
by 1556 GMT along with a weaker European banks index
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Reporting By Angus Berwick and Jesús Aguado; Editing by Sonya
Dowsett and Jane Merriman)