MADRID May 10 Europe's largest aerospace group
Airbus said on Sunday that test flights of the A400M
military cargo and troop carrier would proceed to schedule
unless it discovered evidence that required them to stop.
An A400M aircraft due to be delivered to Turkey crashed into
a field north of Seville airport in Spain on Saturday on a test
flight, killing four of the six crew - the first time one of the
new aircraft had crashed.
A spokesman for Airbus's Defence and Space division told
Reuters the next test flight, scheduled to take place in
Toulouse, France on Tuesday, would go ahead as planned.
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Kevin Liffey)