BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
Madrid May 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday that all those on board the military transport plane which crashed near Seville's airport appeared to be Airbus employees.
The plane was an Airbus A400M and was not being flown by the Spanish military, the defence ministry said earlier. (Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.