ALBACETE, Spain Jan 27 A French serviceman who
was severely injured when a plane crashed at a Spanish military
air base on Monday died in hospital in Madrid on Tuesday,
bringing the death toll from the accident to 11 people, a
ministry of defence spokesman said.
"A French serviceman died this morning at La Paz Hospital,"
said a spokesman.
The accident occurred at a base used for NATO training when
a Greek F-16 fighter plane crashed after taking off in Albacete,
Castilla-La Mancha, about 250 kilometres south-east of Madrid.
The plane hit French and Italian planes and service
personnel in the parking area.
