BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
MADRID May 9 At least three people died when a military aircraft with seven people aboard crashed into an irrigation canal in agricultural land one mile to the north of Seville airport, emergency services said on Saturday.
Two more people have been transferred to hospital with serious injuries and a further two people are unaccounted for, emergency services said. The Airbus A400M plane was on a test flight, the emergency services said. (Reporting By Tamara Farinas; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.