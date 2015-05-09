MADRID May 9 At least three people died when a military aircraft with seven people aboard crashed into an irrigation canal in agricultural land one mile to the north of Seville airport, emergency services said on Saturday.

Two more people have been transferred to hospital with serious injuries and a further two people are unaccounted for, emergency services said. The Airbus A400M plane was on a test flight, the emergency services said.