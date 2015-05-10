PARIS May 10 France's air force will keep its six A400M transport planes in operation for now, a Defence Ministry source said on Sunday after one made for Turkey crashed in Spain on its maiden flight.

Britain and Germany grounded their fleets A400Ms, Europe's new troop and cargo carrier, after the crash near Seville, killing four members of the test crew.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined.

"We don't have any reason to ground the fleet in light of the information we have at our disposal for the time being," the Defence Ministry source told Reuters.

"This decision can change at any moment," the source said, adding "We won't make any concessions on safety."

The crash is a new blow for Europe's largest defence project, which has already been marred by delays and cost overruns. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing Leigh Thomas, editing by William Hardy)