(Recasts, adds process for releasing black boxes)
By Tim Hepher and Sarah Morris
PARIS/MADRID May 11 Airbus Group
investors fretted on Monday about the fate of Europe's largest
defence project as an investigation into what caused Saturday's
fatal crash of an A400M military transporter plane got off to a
slow start.
Four crew were killed in the accident during testing outside
Seville, which prompted Britain, Germany, Malaysia and Turkey to
ground their fleets of Europe's new troop and cargo carrier.
France said it would keep flying its planes, while Airbus
pledged to resume flight testing on Tuesday with the head of its
military aircraft business, Fernando Alonso, on board.
There was no official word on the cause of the crash but
investigators' attention was expected to focus partly on the
plane's turboprop powerplants. Germany's Der Spiegel magazine
reported that a survivor had said the plane suffered "multiple
engine trouble" shortly after takeoff.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed engines were one
of the areas under scrutiny but stressed it was too early to say
what had caused the crash, with the crucial black box flight
recorders held under judicial seal and yet to be analysed.
Airbus declined to comment. "We have to wait for the results
of the investigation," a spokeswoman said.
Shares in Europe's largest aerospace group fell as much as
4.5 percent before closing at 62.09 euros, down 2.1 percent.
The A400M Atlas was developed for seven European NATO
nations -- Belgium, Britain, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Spain
and Turkey -- at a cost of 20 billion euros ($22 billion).
Malaysia is the only export customer.
The plane entered service in 2013, over three years behind
schedule, and just 12 of 174 aircraft sold have been delivered.
Problems in the development of the West's largest turboprop
engines helped to generate billions of euros of cost overruns
and a bailout by launch nations in 2010.
New technical problems with A400M military features surfaced
last year, leading to fresh delays and a management shake-up.
People with direct knowledge of the matter say the plane
suffered engine problems on its maiden flight in December 2009,
delaying its landing in front of hundreds of VIPs.
The engines were supplied by Britain's Rolls-Royce,
France's Safran, MTU Aero Engines of Germany
and Spain's Industria de Turbo Propulsores.
That consortium was picked after European politicians
objected to Airbus's proposal of an imported engine from Canada.
MTU, which had borne the brunt of criticism over the earlier
development problems, declined to comment on Spiegel's report.
FRESH CONCERN
Analysts said Saturday's accident renewed concerns about
deliveries and long-term exports of the plane, but Airbus Group
chief executive Tom Enders reaffirmed the company's commitment
to the programme as he paid tribute to the crew.
In a letter to staff seen by Reuters, Enders said the quick
resumption of testing would "demonstrate to our customers, the
air forces, that we fully trust this great transport plane and
are as committed to the programme and the further ramp-up of
deliveries and capabilities as ever."
Enders asked the company's 137,000 employees to observe a
minute's silence for the captain, co-pilot and two test
engineers who died onboard. Two others remain in hospital.
"The men who lost their lives in Sevilla were great
professionals; they knew about the risks of their job and they
would not want us to stop flying," he said.
A memorial service was expected to be held in Seville's
cathedral on Tuesday.
In February, Airbus took 551 million euros in charges for
the latest A400M delays, bringing the total written off over the
lifetime of the project to more than 4.75 billion euros.
"Airbus can ill afford more delays," Hamburg stockbrokers
Berenberg said in a note.
"Longer-term, this latest development will almost certainly
hamper the ability to sell A400M in the export markets, the only
way this programme will ever make any money."
People close to the project expressed concerns over the
impact of the crash on morale in the Spanish production plant.
The crashed aircraft was due to be delivered to Turkey and
was on its maiden test flight when it ploughed into a field one
mile (1.6 km) north of Seville's San Pablo airport.
Alonso, the newly promoted head of Airbus Group's military
aircraft business, said Airbus stood ready to assist
investigators and called for initial results "as soon as
possible".
But the status of the investigation remained uncertain, with
conflicting reports about who would be responsible for the
probe. Three sources said the black boxes were being held by
judicial authorities, delaying a start to the enquiry.
A person briefed on the matter said late on Monday that the
Spanish government had commissioned the country's military
authorities to carry out the crash investigation.
But in what could yet be a time-consuming process, a Spanish
judge must first decide whether to release the black boxes and
who should be allowed to analyse their contents, another source
familiar with the judicial process said.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, Stephen Brown, Maria
Sheahan, Sabine Siebold, Julien Toyer, Paul Day and Sudip
Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)