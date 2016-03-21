FREGINALS, Spain, March 21 Students from six
countries were among 13 people killed when a bus swerved off the
road and crashed in the Spanish region of Catalonia on Sunday,
regional authorities said on Monday.
The fatalities were women between the ages of 19 and 25 and
included seven from Italy, two Germans, and one each from
France, Romania, Uzbekistan and Austria, Catalonia's regional
interior minister Jordi Jane said.
The bus overturned on a road that runs along Spain's eastern
coast between the cities of Valencia and Barcelona.
Twenty-four people remained in hospital, including the
driver, with six in a serious condition and one critical. The
cause of the accident was not immediately clear.
(Reporting by Albert Gea and Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Paul
Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)