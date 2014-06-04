MADRID, June 4 Spain's worst train disaster in
decades, which killed 79 people last year, was caused by
excessive speed and the driver's failure to brake in time,
according to a report by the country's Public Works Ministry.
The train derailed and smashed into a wall on the outskirts
of the northern city of Santiago de Compostela on July 24 last
year, after approaching a curve at more than twice the speed
allowed on that stretch of track.
The ministry's report, published on its website on
Wednesday, will be taken into account by the regional court in
Galicia which is leading the investigation.
The train's driver, Francisco Garzon, has been charged with
79 counts of homicide, while 11 former high-ranking officials
from state railway company Adif have also been charged in
connection with the case, for potentially failing to adequately
ensure passengers' safety.
"The accident was caused by the train's excessive speed
(...) and because the driving personnel did not respect the
rules," the final report by a train accident investigation
commission, which is part of the ministry, said.
(Reporting by Carlos Ruano, Writing by Sarah White)