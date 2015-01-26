Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
MADRID Two Greeks and eight French people were killed when a military plane crashed at an airbase in Spain on Monday, Spain's Prime Minister said in a television interview.
Defence Minister Pedro Morenes had updated Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on the accident throughout the afternoon, Rajoy told Telecinco.
"It seems that there are two people who have died who are of Greek nationality and eight French people," Rajoy said. "There are also quite a lot of people injured... 10 French people 11 Italians."
(Reporting By Jesus Aguado; writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.