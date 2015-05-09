BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
MADRID May 9 Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Saturday between 8 to 10 people were travelling on board a military transport plane which crashed one mile north of San Pablo airport in Seville.
"We express our deepest sympathy. They were fellow countrymen," Rajoy said. He cancelled the day's political meetings on the campaign trail for local elections on May 24. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra)
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.