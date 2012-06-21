* Prime minister resists enacting more reforms
* Economy mired in recession could aggravate problems
* Banks finally start to shed foreclosed homes
By Fiona Ortiz
MADRID, June 21 Spain seems trapped on a
conveyor belt carrying it toward a furnace - an international
rescue of the euro zone's fourth biggest economy.
Bad commercial loans, economic decline and sliding real
estate prices are all aggravating problems at Spain's
over-extended banks, which lent too much too freely during a
credit fuelled property boom that lasted almost a decade.
Madrid's euro zone partners are making available up to 100
billion euros to clean up the banks and, they hope, shield Spain
from a debt crisis that has engulfed Greece, Ireland and
Portugal and now threatens the single currency project itself.
But grave risks remain as the economy succumbs to a cycle of
budget cuts destroying economic growth, leading to more cuts.
Many in the bond market don't believe Spain can save itself -
more evidence of that came on Thursday when Madrid's 5-year
borrowing costs hit a 15-year high above six percent.
"Spain is getting too close to a point of no return when it
comes to public debt," said Alejandro Ruyra financial analyst
with Kepler Research in Madrid.
Signs of the spending spree that began when Spain joined the
euro on 1999 are everywhere - empty apartment blocks, unused
airports, grandiose cultural centres and highways to
nowhere. The house of cards collapsed in 2007-2008 leaving banks
with 300 billion euros - equivalent to almost one third of
annual economic output - of exposure to the property sector.
The banks, and Spain's indebted regions have been
economists' main focus in trying to fix the Spanish problem.
The International Monetary Fund's worst-case scenario
forecasts Spanish housing prices falling 20 percent this year -
they have already fallen as much as 30 percent since 2007. A
Reuters poll assuming no worsening in economic conditions - an
optimistic scenario - sees prices dropping by 10 percent.
The IMF says Spain's financial system would need at least 40
billion euros to weather a serious economic storm and recommends
a figure far in excess of that.
In theory, the bank bailout agreed earlier this month should
banish doubts over whether lenders can handle the fallout from
economic recession. Added to that the property market is
beginning to move finally as sellers start to cut the asking
price for homes that on average are taking in excess of a year
to sell.
But beyond the property market, the construction firms and
other businesses most exposed to the price crash, there are
other dangers. A detailed independent audit of the banks by four
major global accounting firms - due by September - may show
companies from other business sectors have also been pushed to
the brink of default. Banks are already seeing rising mortgage
defaults and bad loans in non-property sectors.
Time is also of the essence.
One banker who says the audit should find the banking system
mostly sound still doubts it will come on time.
"What I'm not sure is whether it will be enough to recover
market confidence, that it is not going to make things worse,"
he said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the
business sensitivity.
Centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, who pledged to
restore investor confidence in Spain only to see the crisis
deepen during six months in office, is pressing for outside help
rather than enacting convincing new measures at home.
Investors have steadily lost trust in Spain.
Moody's credit rating agency downgraded Spanish sovereign
bonds to just one notch above junk level, which means only
investors with a high tolerance for risk will touch them.
Tracking the bond market has become a national obsession.
Public outrage is growing that every euro cut from spending
on schools and hospital is going to pay higher financing costs
on the national debt or to rescue banks.
Unemployment is the highest in the European Union - 24.4
percent. Banks have gone from lending too much to not lending at
all, and families and companies nervous about the future have
stopped buying. Economic activity risks grinding to a halt.
NEW LEADER DISAPPOINTS
After taking office in December Rajoy thought he would forge
an alliance with Germany's Angela Merkel, a fellow conservative,
and quickly win back the confidence of financial markets with
belt-tightening measures.
With his People's Party's enjoying an absolute majority in
parliament he easily passed an austere budget that slashed
spending on international aid and job training schemes, and
introduced laws to make the economy more competitive, by
reducing labour unions' pay bargaining power, for example.
He also cracked down on Spain's 17 autonomous regions, which
were meeting bond payments by delaying paychecks for health
workers and street sweepers.
But Rajoy was undermined by his own limited experience on
the international stage. He tried too fast to win more leeway on
deficit cutting from European partners and soon got frustrated
with Merkel's perceived inflexibility. His European strategy has
now become a major risk for Spain.
Rajoy has clung to the argument that he has done enough and
it is now up to the European Central Bank or the European
bailout mechanisms to step in with emergency action to bolster
Spanish debt prices while his reforms take effect.
"How far does Europe have to go to the edge before the ECB
steps in," asked one high-level Spanish official.
This game of chicken - basically a Spanish threat to take
the euro currency to the brink of disaster unless it gets aid
with minimal strings attached - will be hard to
sustain. European leaders are pushing Rajoy to raise sales tax,
further cut public sector wages and speed up plans to raise the
retirement age.
"Rajoy has lost too much credibility over the last few
months to just appeal for the ECB to intervene and for Europe to
continue to support him. He's unrealistic if he thinks Europe is
going to help him without getting something in exchange and
they've been unimpressed recently by what he's done here," said
David Bach, political analyst at IE business school in Madrid.