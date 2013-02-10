MADRID Feb 10 Five crew members died in an
emergency drill on a cruise ship in the Canary Islands on
Sunday, police and the cruise ship operator said.
Cables snapped on a lifeboat and it plunged 20 metres (65
feet) to the ocean and fell upside down, killing the five and
injuring three others aboard, during the mock rescue exercise on
the Thomson Majesty, operated by British travel group TUI Travel
plc. The boat was docked in the port of the capital of
the island of La Palma, Santa Cruz.
Safety tests on lifeboats are a significant source of
accidents, according to a report by Britain's Marine Accident
Investigation Branch.
There were 1,498 passengers on board the 20-year-old ship at
the time, a Thomson Cruises spokesman said. None of them was
involved in the accident. The ship is registered in Malta and
owned by Cyprus-based cruise line Louis Cruises.
"We are working closely with the ship owners and managers,
Louis Cruises, to determine exactly what has happened and
provide assistance to those affected by the incident," Thomson
Cruises, owned by TUI Travel plc, said in a statement.
Three of the dead were Indonesians. The other dead were a
Filipino and a Ghanaian. Three more crew members were injured.
One person has been discharged from hospital and the other two
people were expected to be released from hospital imminently,
the company statement said.
In Britain, the general secretary of the RMT shipping union,
called for better safety standards.
Union leader Bob Crow said in a statement: "The thoughts of
all seafarers will be with the friends and families of those who
have lost their lives in this tragic incident.
"Once again the spotlight is on the issue of safety in the
UK shipping and cruise industry and RMT awaits the outcome of
the investigation and recommendations that can prevent any
repetition of today's shocking events."
The Thomson Majesty, with five restaurants and two swimming
pools, cruises to the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean and the
Red Sea, according to Thomson's website.