FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Two people gored on second day of Pamplona bull-run festival
#AirIndia
#Darjeeling
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#FormulaOne
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
PHARMA
Lupin sets off down Indian pharma's road to redemption
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
Markets Weekahead
Watch out for second phase of GST implementation
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
ENTERTAINMENT
My Muslim faith, way of life reflect peace, says Rahman
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 8, 2017 / 7:51 AM / in a day

Two people gored on second day of Pamplona bull-run festival

1 Min Read

Runners sprint alongside Jose Escolar Gil bulls during the second running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 8, 2017.Joseba Etxaburu

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two men were gored on Saturday on the second day of the week-long San Fermin festival in northern Spain in which bulls chase red-scarved runners through the streets of Pamplona.

Slideshow (2 Images)

One runner was gored in the buttocks and the other in the arm. The four-minute run featured six bulls from the Jose Escolar ranch.

The daily bull run starts at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) and usually lasts between three and five minutes. There are eight runs in total during the festival.

Reporting by Susana Vera, writing by Julien Toyer; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.