FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Two hurt on fourth day of Pamplona bull-run festival
#TopNews
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#SpecialReports
#Videos
#Entertainment
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt Europe’s financial systems
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
Business
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
COMMODITIES
Column: OPEC oil supply is lost in a fog of data
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
July 10, 2017 / 6:52 AM / 2 days ago

Two hurt on fourth day of Pamplona bull-run festival

1 Min Read

Runners sprint ahead of Fuente Ymbro fighting bulls during the fourth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain July 10, 2017.Vincent West

PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Two people suffered minor injuries but none were gored on Monday on the fourth day of the San Fermin festival where a dozen bulls chase hundreds of people dressed in white with red neckerchiefs through the streets of Pamplona in northern Spain.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Thousands of tourists come from all over the world to run alongside locals, making San Fermin the most famous of the festivals involving bulls that take place across Spain during the summer months.

The festival has religious origins, dating back to the Middle Ages. Participants still chant to an image of San Fermin and ask for his blessing before the run, that starts at 8 o'clock and lasts from 3 to 5 minutes.

Once all the bulls have safely entered the corral inside the town's bullring, the run is over.

Reporting By Susana Vera; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Toby Chopra

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.