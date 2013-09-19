MADRID, Sept 19 Credit ratings agency DBRS, one
of the four firms whose ratings the European Central Bank uses
to set collateral for banks' funding, said on Thursday Spain's
outlook remained negative.
"We rate Spain at A (low), the same as Italy and Ireland,
and the trend is negative," DBRS's top sovereign analyst Fergus
McCormick said at a conference in Madrid.
Any shock that destabilises interest rates, sets back
economic recovery or leads to a significant deterioration in the
fiscal position could prompt a downgrade, he said.
If DBRS were to downgrade Spain, the ECB would be pressured
to demand the country's banks put up more collateral - in the
form of Spanish sovereign bonds - in exchange for funds. DBRS's
sovereign rating for Spain is higher than the other three credit
rating agencies.