MADRID Dec 10 Spain's government continues to
study a potential request for European Central Bank intervention
in the debt markets, Economy Minister Luis De Guindos said on
Monday.
"It is an instrument that the Spanish government is
considering and we will take the decision that is best for
Spain," he said in a radio interview.
De Guindos also said that he saw some signs of optimism in
the Spanish economy but that uncertainties about the political
situation in Italy, where Prime Minister Mario Monti has said he
will resign, has a contagion effect on Spain.