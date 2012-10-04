LONDON Oct 4 Spain's economy cannot recover while doubts remain over whether the currency bloc will remain intact, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.

"For Spain, in order to have a recovery, it is important to dispel all the doubts about the future of the euro," he said, responding to questions following a lecture at the London School of Economics.

De Guindos also said he was confident the country's proposed bad bank would succeed.

"The price that we are going to apply will be extremely cautious and we are convinced that we will be able to bring private investors (in)," he said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Stonestreet; Editing by Toby Chopra)