BRIEF-Wolong Real Estate to acquire stake in Junhai Games for 642 mln yuan
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)
LONDON Oct 4 Spain's economy cannot recover while doubts remain over whether the currency bloc will remain intact, Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday.
"For Spain, in order to have a recovery, it is important to dispel all the doubts about the future of the euro," he said, responding to questions following a lecture at the London School of Economics.
De Guindos also said he was confident the country's proposed bad bank would succeed.
"The price that we are going to apply will be extremely cautious and we are convinced that we will be able to bring private investors (in)," he said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and John Stonestreet; Editing by Toby Chopra)
JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for the deal's completion.