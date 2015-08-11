MADRID A 17-year-old Dutch girl has died while bungee jumping in northern Spain, emergency services said on Tuesday, the second such tragedy in the country in three weeks.

The accident occurred near a viaduct in Cantabria on Monday.

"The girl was part of a group run by an adventure company," the region's emergency services said on their twitter feed. "For reasons that are unclear, she fell from the jumping area, which was 40 metres up, into the dry part of the riverbed."

Cantabria on the northern coast is a popular destination for outdoor activities due to its mountains, nature reserves and beaches.

In July, a 23-year-old British woman died while bungee jumping in Lanjaron, near Granada, in southern Spain.

