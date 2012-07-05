MADRID, July 5 Spain sold 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) of medium- and long-term debt on Thursday, at the top end of its target, though doubt over the details of an European accord forced the Treasury to pay the highest rate for its 10-year bond since November.

The 2022 paper, which sold 747 million euros at an average yield of 6.43 percent, was auctioned for only the fourth time this year on Thursday as the government concentrated on lower, less expensive maturities.

The benchmark bond, which has a coupon of 5.85 percent, was last sold June 7 at an average yield of 6.044 percent at a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.3 compared to a ratio of 3.2 on Thursday.

The Treasury also sold 1.2 billion euros of a bond maturing July 30, 2015 at a yield of 5.086 percent compared to a yield of 5.457 percent June 21. The bond was 2.3 times subscribed compared to 3.2 times last month.

A bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 sold 1 billion euros at a yield of 5.536 percent, after 5.353 percent on June 7, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.6, the same as at the previous auction.