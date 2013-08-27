HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of England's Carney speaks at Thomson Reuters
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.
(Treasury corrects allocated amount of 3-month T-bills to 1.1 bln euros from 1 bln euros, yield on 3-month bill to 0.162 percent from 0.155 percent and bid-to-cover ratio on 3-month bill to 4.1 from 4.5.)
MADRID Aug 27 Spain sold 4.1 billion euros ($5.35 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, just over its targeted range, as investors remained upbeat about the country while political tensions were on the rise in peer euro zone troubled country Italy.
The Spanish Treasury had aimed to sell between 3 and 4 billion euros of 3- and 9-month T-bills.
It sold 1.1 billion euros of the 3-month T-bill at an average yield of 0.162 percent, down from 0.442 percent when Spain last sold the paper on July 23. Demand for the paper was 4.1 times supply, compared to 4 times last month.
The 9-month T-bill sold 3 billion euros, at an average yield of 1.089 percent compared to 1.152 percent at the previous auction. The bid-to-cover ratio for the bill was 1.9 compared to 2.3 at the last auction.
Spain has already completed more than two thirds of its annual funding target and now plans to cut monthly bond issuance by a third. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)
LONDON, April 7 Following are highlights from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on international banking at Thomson Reuters' headquarters in London on Friday.
ABERDEEN, Scotland, April 7 A promise in a bond issued by Aberdeen city stipulating that investors can demand their money back early if the country leaves Britain is the starkest sign yet of investor nervousness over the prospect of Scottish secession.
LONDON, April 7 Russian assets led emerging stocks and currencies lower on Friday as a U.S. missile strike in Syria spooked investors wary about risks of a clash with Russia, while emerging equities fell to three-week lows but still look to end the week in the black.