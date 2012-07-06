* Domestic banks have bought heavily at Spanish bond sales
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, July 6 Domestic banks that have backed
Spain's debt auctions with heavy buying could be reaching a
limit for absorbing sovereign bonds, say financial analysts and
two market makers, undermining the country's efforts to stave
off a full-blown bailout.
If Spain had to cancel an auction due to lack of demand from
big domestic banks, it could be forced to seek outside help for
state finances on top of the up to 100 billion euros of aid
already negotiated for its lenders, triggering a dangerous new
phase in the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain's financing costs soared to euro-era highs in June as
international investors dumped the country's debt, and on Friday
its benchmark 10-year yields again breaching the 7 percent level
that triggered an upward spiral in borrowing costs for Ireland
and Portugal prior to their bailouts.
Until now, Spain's banks have filled the funding void, but
the market makers say many of the lenders have reached or are
close to limits on how much debt they are willing to buy of a
country whose risk premiums are continuing to rise.
The limits vary from bank to bank, as they are based on
internal risk controls rather than technical levels set by
regulators.
But there are signs that a sector already burdened by
billions of euros of underperforming loans is reaching a
saturation point.
"Spanish banks were net sellers of Spanish debt over the
last two months. That to me is a clear sign that banks have
already reached a level where they feel uncomfortable holding
more debt," said Luca Cazzulani, deputy head of fixed income for
UniCredit.
One large Spanish bank and one mid-sized bank told Reuters
they can still take on more Spanish sovereign debt, but one
market maker warned that smaller Spanish banks are staying away
from primary auctions.
EUROPEAN HELP NEEDED
Domestic banks held 28 percent of Spain's national debt in
May, according to data from the Treasury, up from 17 percent at
the end of 2011 as they spend funds tapped in two huge
injections of cheap three-year money by the European Central
Bank.
But they cut their exposure to national debt in April and
May - and it wasn't international investors who picked up the
slack.
Rather, Spanish institutions such as the public social
security fund increased their holdings - bringing the state
uncomfortably close to buying up its own debt.
The situation in Spain carries unwelcome echoes of events in
Portugal last April, when the country's banks threatened to stop
buying national debt as yields soared, which finally pushed the
country to call for a bailout.
Spain as well as Italy last week won pledges from a European
summit to let EU rescue funds step directly into the bond
markets, temporarily easing pressure on their sovereign yields.
But details are patchy on how and under what conditions the
rescue funds would be deployed or how a planned direct
recapitalisation of Spain's ailing banks would work - giving
int ernational investors little incentive to pile back into the
country's debt.
"The summit result is positive and should encourage
investors to buy Spanish debt. But the problem is that what is
decided on will take time to implement," said one market maker.
"Spain is solvent. It's not a solvency problem, it's about
liquidity. And my fear is that if markets don't adjust and
there's no sign of international investors returning that
eventually the liquidity will go," said the same market maker.
A second seller of Spanish debt said there was scant
interest in the country's debt issues, and more commitment to
end the crisis was needed from Germany, along with reform work
at a national level to try and tempt investors back.
MAJOR HURDLES
But according to Citi, there have been tentative signs of
foreign investors returning to buy Spanish debt, and not just
short-term issues.
That may encourage the Treasury, which on Thursday sold 3
billion euros of bonds, including a 10-year issue, after raising
the target amount for the auction when yields eased temporarily
after the European summit.
But major challenges lie ahead.
"There are a lot of hurdles both political and economic and
it remains to be seen whether 100 billion euros is enough to
finally draw a line under Spain's banking problems,," said
Robert Crossley, head of European interest rate strategy at
Citi.
"There are unresolved question around the ESM (permanent
European rescue fund)... and the economic headwinds are very
strong."
Even should a degree of stability return to Spanish debt
markets, Citi's economist Willem Buiter expects S pain to be
forced into an ai d programme that includes sovereign
conditionality and oversight by the EU and IMF, possibly quite
soon.
Further long-term funding injections by the ECB might help
keep Spain's banks in the debt market a while longer.
But the central bank gave no indications on Thursday it was
planning to revive either its LTRO programme or other
non-standard stimulus measures any time soon.
And even if it did, such measures would not address the root
causes of the debt crisis.
"Given the ECB is reluctant right now to come back to offer
more longer-term operations it is right to think that domestic
banks may be reaching a limit of how much debt they want to take
on," said Harvinder Sian, strategist at RBS.
He said that banks probably had more capacity to take on
debt to their balance sheets, but it was becoming more marginal.
"We need to see a return of international investors to
stabilise the situation, and that is far from certain," he
added.