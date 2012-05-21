BRIEF-UDR prices $300 mln of senior unsecured notes due 2027
* UDR Inc - notes were priced at 99.764 pct of principal amount plus accrued interest from june 16, 2017 to yield 3.528 pct to maturity
MADRID May 21 Spain's Treasury Minister Cristobal Montoro on Monday said that any mechanism from the central government to back the regions' debt issuances should not affect Spain's credit ratings.
"We need to introduce a mechanism that forces the regions to take responsibility for their finances and that does not hurt the sovereign's credit rating or that of the region," Montoro told journalists on the sidelines of an event in Madrid.
* Thoma Bravo announces strategic growth investment with acquisition of Riskonnect