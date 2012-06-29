MADRID, June 29 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue three-year, four-year and ten-year bonds at a primary auction on Thursday.

The bonds have maturity dates of July 30, 2015, with a 4 percent coupon, October 31, 2016, with a 4.25 percent coupon and January 31, 2022, with a 5.85 percent coupon.

The target ammounts to be auctioned will be published on Monday.