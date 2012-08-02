MADRID Aug 2 Spain easily sold 3.1 billion
euros ($3.8 billion) of debt at auction on Thursday, but low
investor expectations of decisive action by the European Central
Bank forced the country to pay higher yields than a month
earlier on its 10-year bonds.
The Treasury had planned to sell between 2 and 3 billion
euros.
The Treasury raised 1 billion euros of the longer-dated,
benchmark bond, due Jan. 31, 2022, at an average yield of 6.647
percent compared to 6.43 percent when it was last sold in the
primary market on July 5.
Demand was lower than the previous auction, with
bid-to-cover ratio at 2.4 compared to 3.2 a month earlier.
A bond due July 30, 2014 sold 1.1 billion euros at a yield
of 4.774 percent and bid-to-cover of 3.0. The same bond was last
sold at a primary auction in March, 2011, at an average yield of
3.592 percent.
A bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 sold at a yield of 5.971
percent, after 5.536 percent July 5. The Treasury sold 1 billion
euros of the paper which was 2.7 times subscribed compared to
2.6 times last month.