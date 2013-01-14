MADRID Jan 14 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to issue up to 10 billion euros ($13.35 billion) in debt this week.

Spain said it would issue between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros of 12 and 18 month Treasury bills on Tuesday and between 3.5 billion and 4.5 billion euros of bonds due 2015, 2018 and 2041 on Thursday.