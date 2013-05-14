CORRECTED-REFILE-MOVES- Falk leaves KKR
NEW YORK, April 4 Erik Falk has left private equity firm KKR to pursue a new opportunity, sources said.
MADRID May 14 Spain's Treasury aims to sell between 4 billion and 5 billion euros ($5.2 billion-$6.5 billion) of a new 10-year bond which it is placing through a syndication with banks on Tuesday, a source at a lead bank said.
Initial demand for the bond, due Oct. 2023, topped 14 billion euros, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and markets analysis service, reported earlier.
NEW YORK, April 4 Erik Falk has left private equity firm KKR to pursue a new opportunity, sources said.
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
NEW YORK, April 5 The U.S. dollar gained against the yen on Wednesday for the first time in four days after a report showed U.S. private sector employers created more jobs than expected in March, suggesting a stable labor market and supporting forecasts for at least two more interest-rate hikes this year