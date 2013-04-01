MADRID, April 1 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it aimed to raise up to 4 billion euros ($5.14 billion) in bonds at an auction on Thursday.

Spain expects to place between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in a 3.3 percent bond maturing in 2016, a 4.1 percent bond maturing in 2018 and a 5.5 percent bond maturing in 2021.