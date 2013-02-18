JPMorgan raises indirect stake in Moscow bourse to 5 percent
June 1 Moscow Exchange said on Thursday one of JPMorgan Chase's companies had increased its stake to 5 percent in the Micex owner.
MADRID Feb 18 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it planned to issue between 6 billion and 8 billion euros ($10.7 billion) in debt this week.
It is aiming to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in 3- and 9-month bills at an auction on Tuesday.
On Thursday, it is planning to raise between 3 billion and 4 billion euros in a bond auction, by selling bonds due March 31 2015, October 31 2019 and January 31 2023.
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. factory activity edged up in May after slowing for two straight months and private employers stepped up hiring, suggesting the economy is regaining speed after struggling at the start of the year.